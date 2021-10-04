Watch: Detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans room at PAC guesthouse

-
A video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on social media.
According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.
The room was apparently dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself.
Congress workers slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader.
"Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss," said a local Congress leader.
--IANS
True grit & courage against a brutal state.— Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) October 4, 2021
Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji arrested in order to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, is on fast. She is seen sweeping her room.#लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार#PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/xZ6FueLukk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
