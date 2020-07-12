We're clear on not allowing internet voting amid Covid-19: Ashok Lavasa

The Bihar Assembly elections due by November will be the first test case of how polls work during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa talks to Subhomoy Bhattacharjee about the challenges envisaged.

Edited excerpts: What are the precautions you expect the Election Commission of India (ECI) will have to take for ensuring the safety of the voters? The EC does not issue any original notifications in matters of ensuring health or safety of the voters. The broad guidelines are to be issued by the ministry of home affairs and of health. We shall reproduce those ...