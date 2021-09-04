West Bengal: BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC, ahead of by-polls

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP names candidates for 3rd, 4th phases
Assembly elections: West Bengal gears up for sixth phase of polls today
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
PM Modi dials Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy amid buzz over his return to TMC
Working behind the scenes: BJP's lesser-known go-getters in West Bengal
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Soumen Roy joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday.
Roy, who was earlier associated with TMC joined BJP before the West Bengal Assembly polls. He is an MLA from Kaliaganj Assembly constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district.
He rejoined TMC in presence of state minister and party leader Partha Chatterjee in Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata.
"I had to contest from Kaliaganj on the BJP ticket due to some circumstances. But my soul and heart belong to TMC. I joined the party again to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts. I am apologetic to the party for the time I was not here," Roy told mediapersons after joining TMC.
West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU