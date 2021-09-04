Rajasthan: Congress bags 231 panchayat samiti seats, BJP 185 in 6 districts

The ruling in has won 231 panchayat samiti seats and the opposition 185 out of a total of 1,564 in six districts where polling was held in three phases.

The counting of votes began on Saturday at the six district headquarters.

The has also won one seat of Zila Parishad in Jodhpur.

Till 1 PM, out of the total 1,564 seats in 78 Panchayat samiti in six districts, the has won 231, 185, RLP 16 and the BSP three.

Independents won in 111 seats.

Of the total 200 seats of Zila Parishad, the result has so far been announced for one seat, which was bagged by the Congress.

The polling was held on August 26, 29 and September 1 to elect a total of 200 members of six Zila Parishad and 1,564 members of 78 Panchayat Samiti in the districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

