Rajasthan: Congress bags 231 panchayat samiti seats, BJP 185 in 6 districts

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 seats in Assam in 1st phase: Shah
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
1 job per family, implementation of CAA in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has won 231 panchayat samiti seats and the opposition BJP 185 out of a total of 1,564 in six districts where polling was held in three phases.
The counting of votes began on Saturday at the six district headquarters.
The Congress has also won one seat of Zila Parishad in Jodhpur.
Till 1 PM, out of the total 1,564 seats in 78 Panchayat samiti in six districts, the Congress has won 231, BJP 185, RLP 16 and the BSP three.
Independents won in 111 seats.
Of the total 200 seats of Zila Parishad, the result has so far been announced for one seat, which was bagged by the Congress.
The polling was held on August 26, 29 and September 1 to elect a total of 200 members of six Zila Parishad and 1,564 members of 78 Panchayat Samiti in the districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU