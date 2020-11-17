West Bengal's glory can be restored if TMC govt is routed: Amit Malviya

-
ALSO READ
Bengal: Dilip Ghosh says 'corona is over', TMC asks him to visit a doctor
Amit Shah to hold BJP organisational meetings during two-day Bengal visit
Hathras: NCW notice to Malviya, Digvijaya, Swara for revealing identity
Corona over, lockdown imposed in Bengal to stop BJP's rallies: Dilip Ghosh
PM to address people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja: Vijayvargiya
-
Newly-appointed BJP co-incharge
for West Bengal Amit Malviya on Monday asserted that the glory of the state can be restored only if the Mamata Banerjee government is routed.
"I am sure together we will re-establish the glory. It can happen only if Pishi's (CM) government steeped in corruption, appeasement and lawlessness is routed," Malviya, who is also the BJP's IT cell chief, said in a tweet.
The party's state president Dilip Ghosh said Malviya had overseen the IT and social media strategies of the BJP during the last two or three polls, including the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, in which it bagged 18 of the 42 seats in the state.
"His presence will further strengthen the IT wing of the state unit," Ghosh said.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh is also scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday to hold meetings with the state leadership.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU