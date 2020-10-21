Khadse's move to quit party shocking, bitter truth: Maha BJP leaders

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt 'most confused' on all fronts, says Maharashtra BJP chief
BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil
Maharashtra: Fadnavis govt's water conservation scheme to be probed
Coalition government in Maharashtra firmly in saddle, says Shiv Sena
Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis together at inauguration of Covid-19 hospital
-
Some BJP leaders in Maharashtra
on Wednesday expressed shock and disappointment over former minister Eknath Khadse's decision to quit the party.
Earlier in the day, state minister Jayant Patil said that Khadse will join the ruling NCP on Friday.
Talking about Khadse's move, BJP's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said, "We were hopeful that Khadse would stay with the party, until I received his resignation today."
"We were optimistic about finding a solution through dialogue and move ahead irrespective of his disappointment with some leaders...I wish him good luck for his future journey," he said.
"It is a bitter truth for us that he has left the BJP," Patil added.
"There was no need for him to step down from BJP's primary membership. He had worked for several years for the BJP and worked for various communities in the state," he said.
Senior leader and BJP's former state unit chief Sudhir Mungantiwar said the party needs to think about why Khadse decided to quit.
Speaking to a regional news channel, he said, "Khadse's decision to leave the party has come as a major shock to the BJP's state unit. He had worked for the growth of the party for several years. I think the party needs to think why a senior leader like him decided to leave."
"Khadse was an astute leader of the party and we always saw him as one of the pioneers of the BJP in Maharashtra. I wish he rethinks his decision," Mungantiwar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU