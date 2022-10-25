Wheel of fortune turned full circle: Karnataka CM Bommai on Sunak's win

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed happiness after Indian-origin British Conservative party politician Rishi Sunak made his way to the post of UK Prime Minister.
Talking to reporters at Shiggaon in Karnataka's Haveri district, Bommai said the British people had ruled India for over 200 years, and they would have never expected such a "big development".
"Today, Indians are on all fronts, and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new UK Prime Minister. The wheel of fortune has turned completely," he opined.
Sunak, who has roots in India, is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.
Sunak is all set to become the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK in his second attempt at the top post.
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 07:42 IST
