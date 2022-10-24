Diwali 2022: UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

On the occasion of Diwali, Chief Minister offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

The Hanuman Garhi temple was beautifully decorated with garlands and diyas, to mark the auspicious day of the festival of lights, Deepawali.

"The immortal symbol of the eternal victory of 'Light' against all the darkness prevailing in the society, Greetings and eternal best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the great festival of Deepawali. On this holy festival of light, it is wished that the whole world should be 'Rammay'. May everyone's life be illuminated with the light of happiness, prosperity and harmony by the grace of Maa Lakshmi," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi."

Earlier on Sunday, a new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during the Yogi government's Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The record was created in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of devotees, the general public, and dignitaries witnessed this historic event.

The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram' as soon as the PM launched the festival.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

