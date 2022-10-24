JUST IN
Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine universities in the state.

Topics
Kerala | Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India  |  Palakkad (Kerala) 

Vijayan said the Governor has no such powers and accused him of acting against the Constitution and the essence of democracy.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Governor's move was an encroachment on the powers of a democratically elected government, and the universities that are supposed to be academically independent.

A day after Khan kicked up a political storm seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine varsities in the state, Vijayan said it was an unusual move and accused him of "waging war" with an intention to "destroy" the universities in the state.

"It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself," the Chief Minister said, adding that the chancellor has no authority to seek their resignations.

Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here for being contrary to University Grants Commission regulations, Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, also issued directions for the resignations to reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 13:32 IST

