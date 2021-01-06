Who will take vaccine with question marks on its reliability: Manish Tewari

leader on Tuesday said that the (BJP) government has "politically misused" the COVID-19 pandemic and raised question marks on the reliability of the vaccine.

"The BJP government has politically misused the COVID-19 pandemic in its entirety. The controversy over the vaccine is its latest manifestation. Who is going to get himself vaccinated with a vaccine that has question marks on its reliability," Tewari said.

"The BJP govt has done a great disservice to that company which must have invested crores of rupees in research and development. In their quest to prove their 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' they have licensed a vaccine whose phase III trials are not complete," he added.

Earlier on January 2, Akhilesh Yadav had said that he will not get vaccinated against for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted".

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly communicated their pledge on Tuesday for the smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world.

"Mr. Adar Poonawala and Dr. Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two companies, today communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally," read a joint statement from SII and Bharat Biotech.

Adar Poonawala is Chief Executive Officer of SII. Dr. Krishna Ella is Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

