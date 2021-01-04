Priyanka Gandhi ready with 'Mission UP'; will camp in Lucknow from Feb

-
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to kick-start 'Mission UP' with an eye on the 2022 assembly polls after setting the house in order at the state and district level.
Gandhi has decided to camp in Lucknow from February onwards on a regular basis and will be spending most of her time there.
According to sources close to Priyanka Gandhi, she has asked party workers to strengthen the party at the Nyay Panchayat level, form committees for the same and hold meetings. Along with this, state office bearers have been appointed as observers.
The Congress leader held a virtual meeting of district presidents, asked them to start work and said that she would pay the meetings surprise visits.
She is likely to visit the meetings at Nyay Panchayat level in the last week of January, the sources added.
Another leader familiar with the developments told ANI that as about a year is left for the Assembly Polls, activities have been ramped up at all the levels in the state.
An Outreach and Communication Committee has been set up and has been tasked with reaching out to important players in society.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari is heading the committee. Other committee members include senior leaders of the state. All the members have been asked to reach out to the members and leaders of their respective communities and castes.
The Party has started Cow Protection Yatra at the district level and is eyeing the upper caste votes, especially the Brahmin voters who have influence in more than 100 seats in the Eastern UP areas, the sources added.
