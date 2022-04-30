Who would you blame now states or people: Rahul Gandhi amid power crisis

-
ALSO READ
India to face more power cuts due to coal shortage, soaring demand
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'fake astrologer' over his coal-crisis comment
Ministry of Coal puts 122 mines under commercial auction process
India to face more power cuts due to coal shortage, soaring demand
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current power crisis and asked whom would he blame for his failure on this front.
He asked whether PM Modi would blame former premier Jawaharlal Nehru, state governments or the people of the country for this power crisis.
"The prime minister's promises and intentions have always been disconnected. Modi ji, who will you blame for your failure in this power crisis? Nehru ji or states or people?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.
He also tagged a video showing past speeches of Prime Minister Modi promising in 2015 to make electricity available 24 hours across the country and claiming in 2017 that one no longer heard headlines of power crisis or coal crisis.
The video clip of nearly one minute highlights news headlines of the current power crisis with a businessman saying he can't even sleep after a day's labour.
With large parts of the country facing long power cuts, the opposition Congress had said on Friday the central government's misgovernance and mismanagement led to this "artificial" crisis in the scorching summer.
The party alleged that the Modi government was not providing logistical support for coal distribution to power plants across the country, leading to the crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU