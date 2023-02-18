Why EC was in hurry to decide Sena case, asks NCP leader Ajit Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar
MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022
EC's Sena order doesn't mean Thackeray faction weak or demoralised: NCP
'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue
What did rebel Sena MLAs achieve by backstabbing us? Aaditya Thackeray asks
-
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena as "unexpected" and asked why the poll panel was in a hurry to give the ruling.
Ordinary Shiv Sena workers will stand by Uddhav Thackeray, he added.
"It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both the sides from February 21," Pawar said. "Everyone knows who founded the Shiv Sena. Who was Hindu-hriday Samrat? Who was the Shiv Sena chief? Who was leading the Sena after Balasaheb's death? So the common Shiv Sainik and voters who believe in the Shiv Sena will retain respect toward Uddhav ji and will prove that their Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena in the elections," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 07:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU