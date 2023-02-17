JUST IN
Setback for Uddhav as Shinde faction wins 'Shiv Sena' name, party symbol
Adani-Hindenburg row: Why is PM afraid of ordering JPC probe, asks Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra for two days
Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday
Nitish criticises I-T surveys on BBC premises, JPC probe rejection on Adani
Nehruvian legacy ensures people cannot determine electoral outcomes: Cong
Tripura records nearly 88% voter turnout in Feb 16 Assembly polls
Nadda to address BJP's district-level booth workers in Karnataka's Udupi
Yogi govt to appoint Udyami Mitras to implement investment proposals
BJP natural ally for Conservative Party, need to build on friendship: UK MP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision on name-symbol in Delhi high court
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uddhav to move SC over EC decision, says it's dangerous for democracy

Uddhav Thackeray said the Election Commission's order recognising Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was "dangerous for democracy", and he would challenge it in the Supreme Court

Topics
Uddhav Thackeray | Supreme Court | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Election Commission's order recognising Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was "dangerous for democracy", and he would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference hours after the EC decision, Thackeray accused the poll panel of having become the Union government's slave. "It may even take away our symbol of flaming torch tomorrow," he said.

He also appealed to his followers not to give up, and fight the battle to win. The party and people were with him, he said. ''Let the thieves rejoice for a few days," he said, reacting to the setback to his faction. The Supreme Court is the last hope to ensure that democracy is alive in the country, Thackeray said. If this hope vanished, we should stop holding elections forever and become a one-man rule, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce that after 75 years of independence the country was not a democracy any longer but moving towards tyranny, he added.

"Those who think they have got state recognition for their theft will always remain thieves,'' Thackeray said, referring to rebel Sena MLAs led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

He also accused Shinde of stealing party founder Balasaheb Thackeray's photo, party and symbol, adding that he will not be able to "digest this theft for long". "The party and people are with me. We complied with everything that the EC sought and submitted all papers about membership and

organisational strength, and still the EC ruled against us," Thackeray said. The EC's decision in the Shinde faction's favour was also an indication that civic polls in Mumbai and elsewhere will happen soon, Thackeray said. The EC decision was a conspiracy as recently deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Narayan Rane had publicly said that the Shiv Sena's symbol will be given to the Shinde faction, he alleged. "The Shinde group might have stolen the bow and arrow symbol on paper but the real bow and arrow which Balasaheb Thackeray used to worship is with me," Thackeray said. He described the prevailing situation like the one that existed on June 19, 1966, when Shiv Sena was formed.

"The Shiv Sena will rise again and will not be finished, he said. "Maharashtra has always fought against injustice and people will teach the thieves a lesson,'' he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uddhav Thackeray

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU