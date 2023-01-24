JUST IN
S Jaishankar hails former PM Vajpayee's diplomacy post 1998 nuclear tests
Kashmiri Pandit delegation meets Rahul, says he may visit their township
'Constitution hijacked by SC': Rijiju says this is sane view of majority
'Netaji forced to seek fascist nations' support in fight for Independence'
Debt per Indian increased from Rs 43,124 to Rs 1,09,373 in 9 yrs: Congress
Speak thoughtfully about colleagues, Tharoor's advice to Ashok Gehlot
Cong releases charge sheet against Modi govt, calls BJP Bhrasht Jumla Party
Derek O'Brien says Twitter deleted post on BBC documentary critical of PM
Strict action on guilty: Haryana minister Anil Vij on wrestlers' protest
PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
S Jaishankar hails former PM Vajpayee's diplomacy post 1998 nuclear tests
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will contest Jammu-Kashmir assembly polls with 'full might', says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said it will contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls with "full might and political power" whenever they are held

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said it will contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls with "full might and political power" whenever they are held.

The decision was taken by the party at a meeting here chaired by AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak who is also the party's poll strategist.

The meeting was attended by AAP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Imran Hussain as well as the office bearers of the party's unit in the Union territory.

Addressing the meeting, Pathak, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that AAP will take part and contest next assembly and panchayat elections in J&K.

"We will contest the next assembly and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir with full might and political power, the AAP quoted Pathak as saying during the meeting.

Pathak also asked the AAP's J&K unit leadership to increase the pace of their efforts to strengthen the party's base in every town and village there, the party added.

In the first round of the meeting, party said, Pathak reviewed the AAP's work and structural development in the UT.

He was briefed by the AAP leadership from Jammu and Kashmir about the party's activities convened in the past and efforts made to strengthen the party at grass root level, the AAP said in a statement.

In this important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir AAP cadre, poll strategy for upcoming elections in the Union territory was also discussed and finalised with main emphasis on assembly polls, panchayat polls and municipal polls, the party said.

The meeting was attended by the AAP's chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various committees and all the district presidents of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 08:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU