Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Polls: AAP will give honest govt to Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal
New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
AAP promises free bus service for women, 300 units free electricity in UP
'Elect AAP to end corruption': Kejriwal, Mann to voters in Himachal
-
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the BJP if the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be dissolved for announcement of elections in the state next week.
In a tweet, the AAP national convenor also wondered if the BJP was so much scared of his party that it plans to hold elections in the state much ahead of the schedule.
"Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So much fear of AAP?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
क्या भाजपा अगले हफ़्ते गुजरात विधान सभा भंग करके गुजरात के चुनावों का एलान करने जा रही है? “आप” का इतना डर?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2022
The assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are expected to be held later this year.
Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly poll, the AAP is preparing to contest on all seats in the Gujarat elections, hoping to gain a foothold in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU