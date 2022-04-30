Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and supremo on Saturday asked the BJP if the Legislative Assembly will be dissolved for announcement of elections in the state next week.

In a tweet, the AAP convenor also wondered if the BJP was so much scared of his party that it plans to hold elections in the state much ahead of the schedule.

"Is the BJP going to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and announce the elections next week? So much fear of AAP?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.



The assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are expected to be held later this year.

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly poll, the AAP is preparing to contest on all seats in the Gujarat elections, hoping to gain a foothold in the state.

