Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark

Shiv Sena is furious over the remark of "...as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prasad Lad as party's MP Arvind Sawant said such remarks would not be accepted.
"Shiv Sena Bhavan is not a party's office. It is the identity of Maharashtra. It is a temple and a court for us. Shiv Sena is a Sena. Shiv Saniks do not tolerate such things," he said in an interview with ANI on Monday.
Hitting out at BJP, he further said, "BJP is digging its grave by giving such statements." "Do not touch the identity of Maharashtra," he warned.
Meanwhile, Lad had apologised for the statement earlier. He had said, "In my address, I had said that when we come to Dadar-Mahim, such huge police security is deployed here as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan. I have apologised for the statement."
Shiv Sena also slammed BJP in its editorial mouthpiece, Saamana. They wrote, "The end is near for the BJP in Maharashtra because of the way they are behaving. Whosoever has looked scornfully towards Shiv Sena Bhavan, their leaders and their party were washed away in the gutters of Worli."
"Many people having political differences with Shiv Sena, challenged Shiv Sena from time to time. But Shiv Sena stood up to those challenges. However, those political opponents never talked about demolishing Shiv Sena Bhavan," the party said in Saamana.
Earlier on Monday Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will not accept Prasad Lad's apology for his remark on Shiv Sena Bhavan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
