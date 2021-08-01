No shortage of Covid-19 vaccines but you lack maturity: Mandaviya to Rahul

-
Following Rahul Gandhi's criticism over COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader by calling him "immature".
Responding to Gandhi's tweet, Manndaviya said the vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month.
Asking the Congress leader to be proud of India's healthcare workers and scientists, the Heath Minister tweeted, "More than 13 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India in the month of July. This is going to further speed up this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this feat. Now you should also be proud of them and the nation."
Further, the Minister said that he has heard that Congress leader is one of those 13 crore people vaccinated in July.
"But neither you said a word about our scientists, nor did you appeal to citizens to get themselves vaccinated. This means you are indulging in petty politics in the name of vaccination. Actually, there is no shortage of vaccines, but you lack maturity," added Mandaviya.
Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage across the country.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "July is gone, the vaccine shortage hasn't gone away. #WhereAreVaccines (July chala gaya hai, vaccine ki kami nahin gayi.)"
Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Health, more than 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to the States and UTs so far, and further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline for supply.
