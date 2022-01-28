Wine is not liquor, sale will double farmers' income, says Sanjay Raut

leader on Friday stated that the government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores would boost farmers' income.

"Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income," said Raut.

Hiiting out at BJP for criticizing the state government's decision, Raut said, "BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers. Mallikarjun Kharge has said it right. BJP has sold the public sector."

Earlier, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Shiv Sena-led coalition government wants to turn into "Madya-rashtra (liquor state)."

Maharashtra on Thursday cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000. According to the state cabinet, the decision is aimed to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)