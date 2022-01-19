Strengthening law & order priority for govt: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister on Tuesday said strong law and order in the state and effective prevention of crime is the top priority for his government, and police officers should work in this direction with full readiness and sensitivity.

Gehlot said this during a review meeting of the Home Department on Tuesday.

He said police should investigate every crime thoroughly in the shortest possible time and the victim should get justice at the earliest.

Police should do their work without any pressure and with fairness and positive thinking, he said.

He said with the aim of making police functioning in the state modern and public friendly, steps like reception rooms in police stations, creation of the post of additional superintendent of police in every district have been taken.

The chief minister said as a result of the steps taken in cases of crime against women, the average time taken for disposal of cases has come down considerably.

The number of pending cases has come down from 12.5 per cent to 9.3 per cent due to the special investigation units constituted under additional superintendent of police in the districts, he said.

The investigation time taken in rape cases has come down from 211 days to 86 days, he said.

He said the investigation time should be further reduced so that the victim gets justice at the earliest.

He said there should be no negligence regarding crime against women.

Gehlot expressed satisfaction that while working towards effective prevention of crime against women, criminals in 510 cases of the POCSO Act were punished in 2021.

Gehlot said it is satisfactory that the policy of compulsory FIR registration has yielded better results in the state.

In 2018, over 30 per cent of rape cases were registered through courts but now their number has come down to 16 per cent, which shows that the policy has been successful.

