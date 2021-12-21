Winter session: BJP Parliamentary party meeting will be held today

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Parliament's Winter Session begins today; 26 bills on govt's agenda
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
MP Assembly's winter session to be held between December 20 to 24
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
As the ongoing winter session of the Parliament reaches its final week, the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party meeting will be held today at Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi.
In its notice, the BJP Parliamentary Party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," its notice read.
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on December 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU