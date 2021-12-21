Winter session: BJP Parliamentary party meeting will be held today

As the ongoing winter session of the reaches its final week, the Parliamentary Party meeting will be held today at Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi.

In its notice, the BJP Parliamentary Party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both and

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," its notice read.

The winter session of is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

