Every word of AAP leadership is a lie: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Exposing the lies being spread by the AAP leadership directly from the ground level, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Monday visited the school in his maternal village Makdona Kalan to show that it was not only perfect but one of the best schools in the state.

The Chief Minister during a walk from Morinda to Sri Chamkaur Sahib inspected the school from where the AAP leadership has been indulging in slanderous campaign.

Channi said he had already sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for this school besides astroturf worth Rs 70 lakh.

Taking on the AAP leadership, he reminded them that as compared to any school of their frivolous 'Delhi model', this school has one of the best infrastructure, computer lab, library, eduset online facility and modern projector room.

The Chief Minister said ironically the same school was visited some days ago by self-contradictory Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tried to paint it in bad colour by showing a store room.

He said even the store room was better but Sisodia opted to switch off the lights of the room, when they failed to get any tangible evidence against the school, to prove their wrong point.

"This exposes the propaganda unleashed by outsiders to fulfil their lust for power," added Channi.

The Chief Minister said the AAP leaders are clamouring for power but their nefarious designs will be thwarted by the wise people of

He warned the AAP leaders to desist from spreading false stories about education and the health system of the state, which are one of the best in the country.

Channi asked AAP leaders that instead of fault finding in and Punjabis they should focus on providing basic facilities to Delhi where people are suffering due to their poor performance.

--IANS

vg/skp/

