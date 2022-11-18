JUST IN
Letter threatens blasts during Bharat Jodo Yatra, attack on Rahul Gandhi
3 mn posts in govt depts vacant, Kharge attacks PM Modi over lack of jobs
BJP asks govt, EC to note TMC MLA's statement on 'Bangladeshi' immigrants
Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia
BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate Mukesh Goel of corruption, ahead of polls
Cong slams Govt for filing petition against release of Rajiv case convicts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP targets Delhi CM Kejriwal over cleaning of Yamuna river, air pollution
Elections can be rigged through social media: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
'Who will come from abroad to invest in Uttar Pradesh?', asks Akhilesh
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Letter threatens blasts during Bharat Jodo Yatra, attack on Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Winter session of Parliament to begin from December 7: Pralhad Joshi

"Some people like KCR, KTR, their families and some Ministers have become rich but the state and its people are getting poorer by the day," he claimed

Topics
winter session | Parliament winter session | Pralhad Joshi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Pralhad Joshi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the winter session of Parliament would begin from December 7 to 29.

In a tweet, he said, "Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate." Joshi, who was in the city today as part of BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana' condemned the attack on the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind here. "... I strongly condemn this attitude of the TRS and its goondaism and threatening the people's representative and even those who are supporting the BJP," he told reporters. He alleged that Telangana used to be a surplus state earlier, but it has become a 'debt-ridden' state now.

"Some people like KCR, KTR, their families and some Ministers have become rich but the state and its people are getting poorer by the day," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on winter session

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 23:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU