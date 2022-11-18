JUST IN
BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate Mukesh Goel of corruption, ahead of polls
Cong slams Govt for filing petition against release of Rajiv case convicts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP targets Delhi CM Kejriwal over cleaning of Yamuna river, air pollution
Elections can be rigged through social media: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
'Who will come from abroad to invest in Uttar Pradesh?', asks Akhilesh
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Conspiracies against me will be foiled, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Central agencies quick to act against Opposition, but not BJP: Mamata
BJP uprooted appeasement politics, established rule of law, says Amit Shah
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate Mukesh Goel of corruption, ahead of polls
Business Standard

Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia

Earlier in the morning, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice chairman, DDC for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

Topics
Sambit Patra | Manish Sisodia | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that office of ITDC Chairman Sambit Patra should also be sealed as he is spokesperson of the BJP.

Sisodia's remark came after Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah's office was sealed late Thursday night for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

"Jasmine's office has been locked by LG alleging that he is AAP spokesperson. Then office of Sambit Patra, who is Chairman ITDC, shud also be sealed since he is spokesperson of BJP," Sisodia posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice chairman, DDC for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of the Delhi Government on Thursday. In compliance of that order, the SDM Civil Lines sealed Shah's office.

An official said that Shah was given two opportunities to reply to the showcause notice issued on October 17 by the Director of the Planning Department but he failed to submit his reply. Instead, he informed that the reply was submitted to the Minister of the Planning Department.

--IANS

avr/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sambit Patra

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU