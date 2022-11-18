JUST IN
BJP asks govt, EC to note TMC MLA's statement on 'Bangladeshi' immigrants
Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia
BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate Mukesh Goel of corruption, ahead of polls
Cong slams Govt for filing petition against release of Rajiv case convicts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP targets Delhi CM Kejriwal over cleaning of Yamuna river, air pollution
Elections can be rigged through social media: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
'Who will come from abroad to invest in Uttar Pradesh?', asks Akhilesh
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Conspiracies against me will be foiled, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt
Business Standard

3 mn posts in govt depts vacant, Kharge attacks PM Modi over lack of jobs

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, claiming that 30 lakh posts are vacant in various government department

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Jobs India | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, claiming that 30 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments but the PM distributed just 75,000 appointment letters.

His attack came over a media report which claimed that 1,600 posts are vacant in central secretariat services.

"PM Modi promised 2 Cr Jobs, per year. In 8 years, 16 Cr Jobs should have been created. More than 30 Lakh posts are vacant in various Govt departments. But PM Modi distributed just 75,000 odd applications," Kharge said in a tweet.

"1,600 posts vacant under Central Secretariat, directly under PMO. Why?" he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched a "Rozgar Mela" and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years.

More than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche.

The Congress has been attacking the government over alleged lack of jobs for the youth and rising unemployment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU