Yatra to take break if Rahul Gandhi goes for poll campaign: Digvijaya Singh

The 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra of the will take a break and begin from the same point if goes for campaigning in two election-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, said Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh, who is convenor of the yatra, said, " will walk all along the yatra route... if he takes a break for campaigning, then the yatra will stop and will restart from the same place."

The Yatra will go through 12 states and two union territories, but does not involve the election-going states. General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal said, "We have not involved the election-going states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh."

But all the state organisations will take a separate padyatra in the states for one month while all the blocks will take out padyatra this day at 5 p.m.

The party is launching a massive yatra on Wednesday around 5 p.m. Enroute the yatra, meetings with select groups of people will be done and in the evening mass connect programme will be held. All the yatris, including Rahul will take rest in specialised containers.

general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point of Indian and will mark a new beginning.

"A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian . It marks a new beginning," Jairam said

