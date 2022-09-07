Cong G-23's Anand Sharma to join Bharat Jodo Yatra from home state Himachal

Prominent G-23 leader in the Congress, Anand Sharma, much to the relief of the party, has expressed solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and will join the march in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma tweeted, "Expressing my solidarity and conveying best wishes to and all Yatris. Bharat Jodo yatra is a mission to uphold India's inclusive democracy, to mobilise people against injustice, inequality and intolerance. Also a commitment to strengthen unity."

"Looking forward to join the Yatra when it reaches near my home state of Himachal enroute to Jammu-Kashmir," he added.

Sharma recently quit the Himachal Pradesh steering committee of the Congress alleging that he was being ignored. The party hopes to put up a united face and Sharma was invited to join the Yatra, but will join in Himachal which is his home state.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian and will mark a new beginning.

"A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian . It marks a new beginning." Jairam said

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)