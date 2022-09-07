Lost father to politics of hate, will not lose country to it: Rahul Gandhi

After paying tributes at his father's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on Wedensday ahead of launching Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader said he lost his father due to the of hate, but will not lose the country to it.

"I lost my father to the of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted.

paid tributes to his father, former Prime Minister Late who was assassinated in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Later will arrive at Kanyakumari to start his Yatra.

There will be a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam after which Rahul Gandhi will march with Bharat Jodo Yatris.

Party spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The significance is that Gandhi, Vivekanand and Thairivuallvur stood for tolerance and this place is the southernmost tip of the country.

She attacked the BJP and said they are worried about this Yatra as they have done Yatras in Volvo buses but this yatra will connect people.

The Congress leader said that people will be told about inflation and communal polarisation.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)