Year 2020 will test BJP's intellectual wherewithal to win the streets

Year 2019 was a roller coaster for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It lost a few electoral battles, but triumphed in the key one — the Lok Sabha polls.

Legislatively, it delivered on its core agenda of scrapping Article 370. Year 2020 would test not only the BJP’s ability to win the ballot box in the couple of Assembly polls, but whether it has the intellectual wherewithal to win the streets. It will test if the BJP has the faculty to persuade the country’s youth and minorities that it has their interests at heart, and the perspicacity to reach out to its ...