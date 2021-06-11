Yediyurappa, BJP High Command in Karnataka are weak, says Siddaramaiah

-
ALSO READ
Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa charts out bigger role for son Vijayendra in BJP
Siddaramaiah demands probe into 24 deaths due to O2 shortage in Karnataka
Second lockdown relief package under consideration: Karnataka CM
-
Amid speculations about the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the BJP has taken no action against those party leaders who spoke against Yediyurappa.
Siddaramaiah demanded a leadership change, terming the chief minister and the BJP high command in the state 'weak'.
"Both the chief minister and the BJP high command in Karnataka are weak. Arun Singh said don't talk about change then why is there no action against those who spoke against BS Yediyurappa and are demanding leadership change? Yeddyurappa is a weak chief minister. And instead of taking action, the party high command is trying to cover it. When Yediyurappa is weak, what else the high command will be?" Siddaramaiah questioned.
"We have not insisted to replace Yediyurappa. I was told that there is a discussion going on over CM change in Delhi. If the chief minister does not change, why the BJP High Command has not taken action against MLAs Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Vishwanath, Renukacharya and Minister Yogeshwar even after their statements against Yediyurappa?" he added.
BJP state in-charge Arun Singh had said that there is no change in the chief minister's post. However, Siddaramaiah had said that there's no smoke without fire.
Earlier, on Thursday, after some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders speculated about the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state Revenue Minster R Ashoka had said that the chair of the Chief Minister is "perfectly occupied."
Yediyurappa had on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.
While speaking to the media persons, he had said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislator."
"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU