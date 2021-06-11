Yediyurappa, BJP High Command in Karnataka are weak, says Siddaramaiah

Amid speculations about the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday said that the BJP has taken no action against those party leaders who spoke against Yediyurappa.

demanded a leadership change, terming the chief minister and the BJP high command in the state 'weak'.

"Both the chief minister and the BJP high command in Karnataka are weak. Arun Singh said don't talk about change then why is there no action against those who spoke against BS Yediyurappa and are demanding leadership change? Yeddyurappa is a weak chief minister. And instead of taking action, the party high command is trying to cover it. When Yediyurappa is weak, what else the high command will be?" questioned.

"We have not insisted to replace Yediyurappa. I was told that there is a discussion going on over CM change in Delhi. If the chief minister does not change, why the BJP High Command has not taken action against MLAs Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Vishwanath, Renukacharya and Minister Yogeshwar even after their statements against Yediyurappa?" he added.

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh had said that there is no change in the chief minister's post. However, Siddaramaiah had said that there's no smoke without fire.

Earlier, on Thursday, after some (BJP) leaders speculated about the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state Revenue Minster R Ashoka had said that the chair of the Chief Minister is "perfectly occupied."

Yediyurappa had on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

While speaking to the media persons, he had said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislator."

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state," he added.

