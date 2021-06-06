CM Yediyurappa is ideal for party workers, says Karnataka BJP chief

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa faces fresh rebellion wave
Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM B S Yediyurappa
Will ensure Cong remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa
-
After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to do so, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that this is the specialty of the BJP and Yediyurappa is the ideal for party workers.
"This is the specialty of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Yediyurappa ideal for our party workers. He is our national leader. There is no such debate in the party, no differences over leadership change. Yediyurappa is our ideal leader," said Kateel.
"Yediyurappa is not adhering to power. There is no leadership change in the party. Such discussions are irrelevant. It is currently our responsibility to check Covid," he added.
Earlier, it was said that MLAs and Ministers demanded that Yediyurappa should step down as chief minister.
CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that the Chief Minister is not ruling but his son is ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka. While Basangouda Patil Yatnal had said that the leadership must be changed as his son is ruling the state. Several other leaders met the High Command and demanded that the leadership be changed in Karnataka.
However, after the statements by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and CT Ravi, rumours have been put to rest for the time being.
Following the row, Kateel further said, "Yediyurappa has made an ideal statement to party workers. But he made it clear that there was no such discussion. There is no debate before the party and the leaders of the high command. There was criticism and allegations by the opposition against the CM which might have hurt CM Yediyurappa. But I messaged him today. He has made a spontaneous statement about alternative leadership. We have tens of heroes."
"There are no rebels in our party. We have all been advised to work. There is no CM change talk, no confusion," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU