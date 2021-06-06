CM Yediyurappa is ideal for party workers, says Karnataka BJP chief

After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to do so, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that this is the specialty of the BJP and Yediyurappa is the ideal for party workers.

"This is the specialty of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Yediyurappa ideal for our party workers. He is our national leader. There is no such debate in the party, no differences over leadership change. Yediyurappa is our ideal leader," said Kateel.

"Yediyurappa is not adhering to power. There is no leadership change in the party. Such discussions are irrelevant. It is currently our responsibility to check Covid," he added.

Earlier, it was said that MLAs and Ministers demanded that Yediyurappa should step down as chief minister.

CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that the Chief Minister is not ruling but his son is ruling and controlling the Ministries of While Basangouda Patil Yatnal had said that the leadership must be changed as his son is ruling the state. Several other leaders met the High Command and demanded that the leadership be changed in

However, after the statements by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and CT Ravi, rumours have been put to rest for the time being.

Following the row, Kateel further said, "Yediyurappa has made an ideal statement to party workers. But he made it clear that there was no such discussion. There is no debate before the party and the leaders of the high command. There was criticism and allegations by the opposition against the CM which might have hurt CM Yediyurappa. But I messaged him today. He has made a spontaneous statement about alternative leadership. We have tens of heroes."

"There are no rebels in our party. We have all been advised to work. There is no CM change talk, no confusion," he added.

