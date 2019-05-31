1 dead, 7 injured in road accident in UP

A 35-year-old woman died and seven others were injured when a loaded tractor-trolley hit their car here on Friday, police said.

The occupants of the car were on their way to Uttarakhand for pilgrimage from Rajasthan's Sikar when the incident took place on the Pinna bypass road here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Priti, police said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

