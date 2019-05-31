Delhi court issues NBW against ex-official of Airbus Industrie in aircraft purchase case

A Friday issued open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former of Industrie, a French company, in a case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by erstwhile in 2005.

The case relates to negotiations allegedly favouring the which caused losses to IA, which has since merged with national carrier

ED told that British-national Kiran Rao, then (Pricing and Marketing), Industrie, avoided summons "deliberately and knowingly" and did not appear for investigation.

Thus, it added, Rao has been "non-cooperative, affecting the probe".

Nitesh Rana, appearing for ED, told the court that the purchase of 43 aircraft from Industrie by was negotiated by Empowered Group of Ministers on September 6, 2005 with Rao and others on behalf of

He said Rao was making excuses to avoid the investigation and making himself available in for the purpose of investigation of a criminal case.

An open-ended NBW does not carry a time limit for its execution.

The court had earlier allowed ED to question in the case. He is already in in relation to another case.

ED's A R Aditya said the case was filed against officials and other unknown persons, alleging that the officials in conspiracy with Airbus Industrie, caused "undue pecuniary advantage" to the French firm as also "corresponding undue loss to the government exchequer in carrying out the purchase of 43 aircraft".

ED further said: "The cabinet committee on economic affairs/ empowered group of ministers had approved the purchase...and the purchase price per aircraft was fixed with the condition that Airbus will establish training and worth USD 175 million (around Rs 1,000 crore).

"However, purchase order was placed for supply of 43 aircraft by fraudulently deleting the said condition. Deletion of those conditions for establishing MRO and training centre resulted in undue benefit of Rs 1,000 crore to Airbus which should have been reduced from agreed purchase price of aircraft fixed by the government of "



In another case, the ED alleged that Talwar acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing loss to national carrier

Talwar was picked up by authorities in January deported to India.

