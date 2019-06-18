1 held with heroin in J&K's Samba

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after six grams of heroin was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, police said.

Yaqoob Hussain was arrested after a brief chase when he tried to escape after being asked to stop for frisking at a bus stand in Bari Brahmana area, an official said.

Hussain was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and is being questioned, the official added.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:10 IST

