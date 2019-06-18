1 held with heroin in J&K's Samba

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after six grams of heroin was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, police said.
Yaqoob Hussain was arrested after a brief chase when he tried to escape after being asked to stop for frisking at a bus stand in Bari Brahmana area, an official said.
Hussain was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and is being questioned, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
