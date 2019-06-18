Rainfall at many places in Himachal

The maximum temperature in decreased by several notches on Tuesday as rainfall occurred at many places during the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

While the maximum temperatures dropped by four-five degrees Celsius, the minimum temperatures decreased by two-three degrees, said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre,

Kahu and Gohar received 39 mm of rain each, followed by Aghar (32 mm), Dharamshala (28 mm), Bharari and Bhoranj (27 mm), Ghumarwin (25 mm), Gaggal (17 mm), Nadaun (16 mm), Dharampur, Guler and Mehre (14 mm), Bijahi (12 mm), Hamirpur and Jubbal (11 mm), Bhuntar (10 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (9 mm), Baldwara and Ghamroor (8 mm), Naina Devi, Sundernagar, Janjehli (6 mm), Mandi and Kufri (5 mm), Singh said.

received 3.9 mm of rain, he added.

People from across the country have been thronging the hill state to escape the searing heatwave conditions in the plains.

recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, while its was 19.4 degrees in Manali. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a maximum temperature of 17.8 and 13.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The highest temperature in the state was 34.6 degrees Celsius in Una, whereas the lowest temperature was in Keylong at 6.2 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Paonta Sahib was 34 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur (33.8), Hamirpur (33.2), Kangra (33.3), Sundernagar (32), Mandi (31.7), Solan (29), Bhuntar (28.5) and Dharamshala (28.4).

