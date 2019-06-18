Internet in Ethiopia hit by week-old cuts

Most of was without on Tuesday on the eighth consecutive day of an break.

An AFP investigation found that with the exception of the capital Addis Ababa, most of the country's cities had no internet.

Cherer Aklilu, of the state monopoly Ethio Telecom, declined to give any details to explain the break.

"We expect to release an official statement on the before the end of this week and we urge our users to be patient until that time," he told AFP.

was cut on June 11, briefly restored and then severed again. It was restored for the Addis area on Friday.

The cut is the longest since came to office in April last year in the Horn of country.

The current break coincides with annual school-leaving exams, which end on Friday. In 2017, the authorities defended a similar blackout by saying they wanted to limit cheating for the important tests.

However, the internet was also repeatedly cut between 2015 and 2017 when the government at the time faced waves of protests.

