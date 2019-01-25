1 killed in explosions at high-rise building in China

Multiple explosions rocked a 30-story building in northeast China on Friday, killing at least one person.
The blast happened about 3:20 pm on the 30th floor of the Wanda Plaza Apartment Building in Changchun, provincial capital of China's Jilin province, official media reported.
An eyewitness talking to Beijing Youth Daily heard about 20 explosions.
Local media also reported that Firefighters have urged people not to go near the building, state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU