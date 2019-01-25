JUST IN
1 killed in explosions at high-rise building in China

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Multiple explosions rocked a 30-story building in northeast China on Friday, killing at least one person.

The blast happened about 3:20 pm on the 30th floor of the Wanda Plaza Apartment Building in Changchun, provincial capital of China's Jilin province, official media reported.

An eyewitness talking to Beijing Youth Daily heard about 20 explosions.

Local media also reported that Firefighters have urged people not to go near the building, state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 15:40 IST

