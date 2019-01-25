Rainfall in Rajasthan, temp drops by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius

Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of during last 24 hours resulting in temperature drop, a said Friday.

The minimum temperature dropped by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius at most places in the state, the Met department said.

Dense fog reduced visibility to 50 metres in Sriganganagar and Pilani districts of the state, he said.

On Friday morning, Roopbas of Bharatpur and Sepau of district recorded 3 cm of rainfall followed by 2 cm of each in Baseri, Badi, Rajakheda, Mangaliyawas, Udaipurvati, Bansur, Neem Ka Thana, Dholpur, Kotputli, Pisangan, Pawta and Mahwa.

Various other places recorded 1 cm of rainfall during the period, the weatherman said.

The minimum temperature at settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

In planes, Pilani recorded 4.3 degrees Celsius followed by 4.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 5.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 5.5 in Sikar, 6.3 each in Bhilwara, Banasthali, Jaisalmer, 6.8 in Phalodi, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 8.1 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

In Chittorgarh, the mercury settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 8.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 10.2 degrees Celsius in Kota and 10.5 degrees Celsius in district, he said.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded between 14.4 and 22 degree Celsius.

The Met department has forecast dense fog in Alwar, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Swai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts in next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)