10 lakh farmers in Jharkhand will benefit from PM-Kisan scheme: CM Raghubar Das

Ten lakh farmers in will benefit from the Pradhan Kisan Samman Yojana, which will be launched by on February 24 from Uttar Pradesh, said here Thursday.

"The will send money directly to the accounts of 1.25 crore farmers all over the country by pressing a button. About 10 lakh farmers of will benefit from the scheme," an official statement said quoting Das.

The said a programme will be organised on February 24 in Ormanjhi town on the outskirts of Ranchi on this occasion, adding that similar programmes will also be organised in all district headquarters and in 264 blocks.

Interacting with all district deputy commissioners through from the state secretariat here, Das said a certificate of Pradhan Kisan will be given to the farmers on the occasion.

PM-Kisan, announced by the central government in the interim budget this year, promises to provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers across the country having cultivable land up to two hectares.

On February 27, besides the distribution of LPG connections among beneficiaries under the Pradhan Ujjwala scheme, will be provided to the farmers of the state as well, Das added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)