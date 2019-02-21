Will get Delhi full statehood within 2 years if AAP wins all seven LS seats: Kejriwal

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Thursday announced that if the wins all seven seats, his party will ensure that gets full statehood status within two years.

Addressing a public rally here, Kejriwal said he will provide pucca house to every citizen of the national capital if attains full statehood.

He also appealed to people to not vote for the in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but for the issue of full statehood.

Earlier this week, the (AAP) had announced a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the (BJP) had done "injustice" to them on the issue.

"If the wins all seven seats in Delhi, we will ensure full statehood to within two years," Kejriwal told people.

The ruling has planned to corner the opposition on the issue in the Budget session of the which starts from Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)