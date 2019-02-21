Student attempts suicide at university in AP

A 23-year-old man undergoing an internship programme at a state university attempted suicide on Thursday by consuming at the campus in district, police said.

T Yuvaraju, who has completed BTech and is undergoing internship in and Technology in Nuzvid, reportedly attempted to take the extreme step after he got to know that his mother was ill, police said.

Yuvaraju's father had passed away last year. He hails from Macherla of district, police said.

Nuzvid told that was admitted to a government hospital here and his condition was slated to be normal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)