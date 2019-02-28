101 police personnel chosen for HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Over 100 police personnel from across the country were chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2018, the announced on Thursday.

Of total 101 awardees, 11 are each from and police, nine from the CBI, eight each from and police, seven from police and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories, and central investigating agencies, a released issued by the said.

The awardees include 12 women police officers.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

