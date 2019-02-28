JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Siddaramaiah seeks legal action against men impersonating his

Pakistani eyewitness recounts IAF pilot's dramatic capture
Business Standard

101 police personnel chosen for HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 100 police personnel from across the country were chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2018, the Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

Of total 101 awardees, 11 are each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police, nine from the CBI, eight each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police, seven from Tamil Nadu police and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories, and central investigating agencies, a released issued by the home ministry said.

The awardees include 12 women police officers.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements