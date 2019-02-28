101 police personnel chosen for HM's medal for excellence in investigation

-
Over 100 police personnel from across the country were chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2018, the Home Ministry announced on Thursday.
Of total 101 awardees, 11 are each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police, nine from the CBI, eight each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police, seven from Tamil Nadu police and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories, and central investigating agencies, a released issued by the home ministry said.
The awardees include 12 women police officers.
This medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise excellence in investigation by investigating officers.
