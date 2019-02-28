EverSource, NIIF, CDC to invest USD 330 mn in Ayana Renewable

EverSource Capital, and Infrastructure Fund of and on Thursday announced a partnership to invest USD 330 million in Ayana Renewable Power (Ayana).

Ayana is a platform founded by CDC.

This will be a cumulative of all three partners, a statement said.

"This demonstrates our commitment to invest a further USD 1.7 billion in and neighbouring countries over next three years. Within infrastructure, we see further opportunities to provide investment to businesses operating within power generation, power transmission and distribution, transport, the and the water sector," CDC's of Asia, Srini Nagarajan said.

Ayana was launched to develop utility scale solar and wind generation projects in It is constructing 500MW of solar generation capacity with a strong future pipeline of opportunities, said the statement.

"The Indian sector has seen strong traction underpinned by healthy capacity additions with globally competitive tariffs. We look forward to working with our partners who bring complementary strengths and substantial to the platform," Sujoy Bose, MD & CEO, NIIF, said.

acted as the to Ayana.

EverSource is a joint venture between Everstone and Lightsource EverSource manages (GGEF), which has NIIF and the as anchor LPs.

