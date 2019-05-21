11 dead, 10 injured in van-oil tanker collision in Anand, Guj

Eleven persons were killed and ten injured when the pick-up van in which they were travelling collided with an in Anand district of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on a state highway near Gambhira village in Anklav tehsil, said a local police

The victims, most of them factory workers, were returning to Sarol village in tehsil of the district from Padra in district where they worked, he said.

While eight persons died on the spot, one died on the way to hospital and two others died during treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara, police said.

The van was carrying a total of 22 people.

Those injured were admitted to hospitals in and

of the was absconding, the said, adding that further probe was on.

