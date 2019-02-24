11 people injured as bus overturns in Saran district

At least 11 people were injured, three of them seriously when a bus overturned in Bihar's district on Sunday, police said.

The bus was on its way to from district. The lost control over the speeding vehicle near Bahrauli village and it overturned injuring 11 passengers, of Police, Har Kishore Rai said.

Of the three seriously injured passengers, one has been referred to Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), while two others have been admitted to Chapra Sadar hospital, police said.

The other injured passengers have been admitted to Mashrakh primary health center for treatment, they added.

