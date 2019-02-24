JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Stone chunks hit Vande Bharat Express; driver's screen, windows damaged
Business Standard

Pulwama attack: Pak sets up 'Crisis Management Cell' for border updates

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pakistan has set up a "Crisis Management Cell" in the wake of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, according to a media report.

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.

The cell, set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will remain operational throughout the week without any break, Faisal said.

Days after the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act.
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements