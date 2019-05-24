12 newly-elected LS members in Telangana are first-time MPs

As many as 12 newly-elected members in Telangana, of the total 17, have made it to Parliament for the first time.

Among the 12, three winners from the Congress, including party's state N (Nalgonda), A (Malkajgiri) and (Bhongir), have become MPs for the first time.

Both and Venkat Reddy had served as ministers in undivided

Revanth Reddy, who was with TDP before joining Congress, was an MLA.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former fighter pilot in the (IAF), is a five-time MLA.

Venkat Reddy had served as a in undivided and had quit his post for the cause of separate

Revanth Reddy, known as a firebrand leader, is a working of the state and lost the Assembly polls in December 2018.

The four successful candidates from the BJP G (Secunderabad), (Adilabad), Bandi and D Aravind (Nizamabad) are elected to Parliament for the first time.

was a senior MLA who narrowly lost the assembly polls in December. He had served as of BJP.

Aravind is a giant-killer who defeated sitting MP K Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Nizamabad.

The successful nominees, who are also first-timers, include former MLA Kavitha Malothu (Mahabubabad), (Nagarkurnool), Venkatesh Netha (Peddapalli), (Mahabubnagar) and G (Chevella).

