12 newly-elected LS members in Telangana are first-time MPs

As many as 12 newly-elected Lok Sabha members in Telangana, of the total 17, have made it to Parliament for the first time.
Among the 12, three winners from the Congress, including party's state chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir), have become MPs for the first time.
Both Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy had served as ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Revanth Reddy, who was with TDP before joining Congress, was an MLA.
Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), is a five-time MLA.
Venkat Reddy had served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh and had quit his post for the cause of separate Telangana.
Revanth Reddy, known as a firebrand leader, is a working president of the state Congress and lost the Assembly polls in December 2018.
The four successful candidates from the BJP G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar) and D Aravind (Nizamabad) are elected to Parliament for the first time.
Kishan Reddy was a senior MLA who narrowly lost the assembly polls in December. He had served as president of Telangana BJP.
Aravind is a giant-killer who defeated sitting TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Nizamabad.
The successful TRS nominees, who are also first-timers, include former MLA Kavitha Malothu (Mahabubabad), Pothuganti Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Venkatesh Netha (Peddapalli), Manne Srinivas Reddy (Mahabubnagar) and G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella).
