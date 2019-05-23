3 LS wins infuse fresh energy in beleaguered Telangana Cong

The victory in three constituencies in Thursday infused a fresh lease of life in a beleaguered as it suffered a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections last December.

The party has also faced a crisis of sorts with 11 of the total 19 MLAs, who won in December, announcing their decision to leave the party and join the ruling TRS since early March.

The three nominees who emerged victorious in the polls are state N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), party's working A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri) and senior leader (Bhongir).

The three wins are significant as TRS had announced that its goal is to win 16 of the total 17 constituencies in the state (leaving to ally AIMIM).

Exit polls predicted TRS to win seats in the range of 13-16.

The wins would boost the morale of the Congress cadre.

In particular, Revanth Reddy is known to be a bitter of TRS and his victory is seen as a setback to the ruling party.

