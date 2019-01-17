JUST IN
Business Standard

12 UP women injured in stampede

Press Trust of India  |  Sonbhadra (UP) 

Twelve women were injured in a stampede at programme in Pipri area here Thursday, police said.

The stampede broke out when Renukut Nagar Panchyat Chairman Shivpratap Singh was distributing blankets, they said.

The injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR was registered in this regard against Singh and a few others, police said. adding that a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 19:12 IST

