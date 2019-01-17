12 UP women injured in stampede

-
Twelve women were injured in a stampede at programme in Pipri area here Thursday, police said.
The stampede broke out when Renukut Nagar Panchyat Chairman Shivpratap Singh was distributing blankets, they said.
The injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.
An FIR was registered in this regard against Singh and a few others, police said. adding that a probe was underway.
