Naxals, Left using intimidation to oppose Citizenship Bill: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Reiterating his support for the Citizenship Bill, Finance Minister Thursday said "Naxals" and "Left" are using intimidation while opposing the Bill.

"Well aware that Naxals/Left use character assassin & intimidation as tactics. It won't alter my views that # must accept #CitizenshipAmendmentBill," Sarma tweeted.

"They want us to be slaves of a particular civilisation. However in this civilisational fight we must win. & must win," the said.

Sarma had on January 6 stoked a controversy by saying that Assam will surrender to the "philosophy of Jinnah" and 17 Assembly seats "that elect Assamese people will go Jinnah way" if the Citizenship Bill is not passed.

A day later, he told that Hindus in the state will become minority within five years if the Bill is not passed and "that will be advantageous to those elements who want Assam to be another Kashmir".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in even if they do not possess any document.

Massive protests were held across the state and other parts of the Northeast over the Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)